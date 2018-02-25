› Home ›
Five-run inning lifts G-Men over Steers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:06am
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Marshawn Taylor and Richard Ortiz hit back-to-back two-run doubles to highlight a five-run sixth inning as the Grambling State University baseball team got back into the win column with a 11-3 victory over Texas College on Tuesday night at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Texas College (15-17) struck first in the opening inning as the Steers took advantage of a walk and a hitter batter, along with a pair of hits, to take a 2-0 lead.
