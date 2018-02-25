› Home ›
Ex- LA Tech assistant May gets Florida Atlantic job
O. K. Davis
There’s all kinds of news these days involving either current or former Lincoln Parish athletes or coaches.
Read on.
MAY DAY: Dusty May was a popular and successful assistant coach for the Louisiana Tech University basketball Bulldogs during the Mike White era.
Dusty had his hat in the ring before White hired him as his No. 1 assistant at Florida.
Now, May is No. 1 at Florida Atlantic, having been selected as its head coach.
