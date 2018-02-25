  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Boykins to participate in dunk championships

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/27/2018 - 11:22am
in
Leader Sports Service
032718 Tech Boykins.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins isn’t only a great slam dunker — he also holds the Bulldogs record with 269 3-pointers.

CHICAGO — Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins has been selected to the Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 30th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Bill Greehey Arena at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on Thursday, Intersport announced today.

Boykins is one of eight men’s college basketball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Thursday. He was invited to take part in the Slam Dunk Championship after being recognized as one of the nation’s finest slam dunk performers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

