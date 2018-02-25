› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to take on Cowboys
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/27/2018 - 11:20am
Leader Sports Service
After polishing off its second-consecutive Conference USA series win, the Louisiana Tech baseball team returns to action this at 6 p.m. today, taking on in-state foe McNeese in Lake Charles.
Tech (19-7, 5-1 C-USA) captured a pair of road triumphs over the UAB Blazers this past weekend, improving to 19 -7 (most wins in C-USA) and 5-1 in league play, good for sole possession of first place in the league standings. The Bulldogs split the first two meetings over the weekend, before capturing a grueling 12-inning rubber match on Sunday.
