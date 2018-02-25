› Home ›
Buckle up for exciting sporting events
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:36am
in
O. K. Davis
Can our world of sports get any more exciting and heart-stopping?
Well, buckle up because the very best may be on the horizon.
A gourmet of fun and games is about to unfold over the next several weeks and months.
When we last evaluated the State of Sports in America — in the fall of 2017 — we were basking at the prospects of thrilling college and NFL seasons.
Man, did we ever get served up with arguably the most stimulating games ever. “Minnesota Miracle” at the forefront (pardon yet another flashback to the wackiest finish in NFL postseason history ).
