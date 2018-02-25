› Home ›
Alabama A&M sweeps pair from G-Women
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University softball team was swept in a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader by Alabama A&M, 16-5 in the first game, and 12-0 in the second game, on Saturday afternoon at the GSU Softball Complex.
In the opener, Grambling State (8-16 overall, 0-5 SWAC) trailed 16-2 after four innings, but in the bottom of the fifth, Tia Coleman homered to left center to plate two runners as the Lady Tigers fell 16-5.
In the second game, Alabama A&M (12-11, 4-2) plated nine runs on seven hits, including a pair of homers and cruised to the 12-0 victory.
