Kaufman sets Tech track record
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:34am
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON—Kacie Kaufman set a new Louisiana Tech school record, while Tyler Griggers took home first place when Louisiana Tech’s track and field teams competed in this weekend’s Victor Lopez Classic on Rice’s campus in Houston.
Overall, the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters recorded a total of 27 top 10 finishes on Friday and Saturday, including 12 marks inside the Top 5.
Kaufman broke the Louisiana Tech record in the women’s 10,000m run after finishing in third place with a time of 39:25.92. The previous record was a time of 41:11.33 set by Jessalyn Adams in 2001.
