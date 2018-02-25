› Home ›
Tech softball drops pair
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:33am
in
Leader Sports Service
DENTON, Texas — For the first time since 2014, Louisiana Tech found itself on the short end of the scoreboard in Conference USA action against North Texas as the Lady Techsters fell 6-2 and 4-3 to the Mean Green Saturday, snapping a 10-game winning streak in the series.
Tech (16-16, 4-4 C-USA) entered the weekend series after sweeping the three-game series against North Texas in each of the last three years. However, North Texas came through with timely hitting, capitalized on Tech defensive mistakes and kept the Techsters off the scoreboard for most of the day.
