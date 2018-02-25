› Home ›
Grambling competes at Miss. St. relays
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:31am
Leader Sports Service
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Grambling State University men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams were in action on Friday and Saturday at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, hosted by Mississippi State University.
On the track for the Lady Tigers, the 4x200m relay team of Angel Byers, Daneisha Curry, Jeunice Maxime’ and Takira Koonce finished third behind Missouri State and Mississippi State.
