  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Grambling competes at Miss. St. relays

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:31am
in
Leader Sports Service

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Grambling State University men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams were in action on Friday and Saturday at the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, hosted by Mississippi State University.

On the track for the Lady Tigers, the 4x200m relay team of Angel Byers, Daneisha Curry, Jeunice Maxime’ and Takira Koonce finished third behind Missouri State and Mississippi State.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share