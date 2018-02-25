  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech golfers to hit links

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/25/2018 - 12:31am
in
Leader Sports Service

EL DORADO, Ark. — Louisiana Tech’s golf team will face off in match play for the first time this spring as the Bulldogs compete in the University of Louisiana-Monroe Mystic Creek Match Play today in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Today’s match play will be held at the 7,289-yard, par 72 course at Mystic Creek Golf Course in El Dorado. The Bulldogs will compete Arkansas State while the host Warhawks and Little Rock complete the four-team field.

