› Home ›
Diamond Dogs set to play at UAB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/23/2018 - 2:42pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Coming off a pair of midweek triumphs over two in-state non-conference opponents, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will return to league action this weekend, taking on the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers in Birmingham in a three-game Conference USA series.
The Bulldogs remain one of the hottest teams in the country to this point of the season, having collected wins in 12 of their last 14 contests (all in March). Tech began league play last week with a convincing three-game sweep of the Rice Owls.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos