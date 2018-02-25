  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LA Tech, GSU hold Pro Day workouts

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/23/2018 - 2:40pm
T. Scott Boatright
Top Photo by JONATHAN SHAUL - Jarred Craft shows his skills to NFL scouts during Thursday’s Pro Day at Louisiana Tech. Bottom Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Devante Kincade shows his skills to NFL scouts Thursday at Grambling’s Pro Day. at Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech’s and Grambling State’s football teams both held their annual football Pro Days Thursday in front of scouts representing teams from the National Football League.

For Tech, it was former Bulldogs running back Boston Scott who garnered the most notice as he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, turned in a 38.5-inch vertical jump — Tech’s best of the day. He also showcased his passing game skills as he ran routes and caught balls out of the backfield.

