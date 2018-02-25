› Home ›
LA Tech, GSU hold Pro Day workouts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/23/2018 - 2:40pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Louisiana Tech’s and Grambling State’s football teams both held their annual football Pro Days Thursday in front of scouts representing teams from the National Football League.
For Tech, it was former Bulldogs running back Boston Scott who garnered the most notice as he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, turned in a 38.5-inch vertical jump — Tech’s best of the day. He also showcased his passing game skills as he ran routes and caught balls out of the backfield.
