Tech softball rallies past Northwestern St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:21pm
Leader Sports Service
032218 Tech softball.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES Louisiana Tech starter Preslee Gallaway fires a pitch against Northwestern State Wednesday at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Freshman Sloane Stewartson’s two-out, bases-clearing double in the bottom of the fifth inning completed a come-from-behind win as Louisiana Tech defeated Northwestern State 9-7 Wednesday night at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Tech (16-14) trailed 4-0, 5-2, and 7-5 but rallied each time in posting its highest hit total of the season against three Northwestern State pitchers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

