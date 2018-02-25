  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs shut down Warhawks

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/22/2018 - 12:18pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech sophomore Tyler Follis blanked Louisiana-Monroe through seven innings of no-hit baseball Wednesday night to help lead the Bulldogs to a 6-1 win at J.C. Love Field.

Louisiana Tech sophomore pitcher Tyler Follis pitched seven strong innings, striking out three and not allowing a single hit, in Tech’s 6-1 triumph over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Wednesday evening in front of a crowd of 1,920 at J.C. Love Field.

Tech (17-6, 3-0 Conference USA) was in control throughout the evening, consistently staying ahead of the Warhawks (11-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) hitters and keeping them off balance. Had it not been for a combined 43 pitches in the first inning, the right-hander might’ve had the gas to close out the contest.

