Tech golfers end play at Lone Star Invitational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:45am
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Louisiana Tech’s golf team closed out its third and final round of play at the 2018 Lone Star Invitational on Tuesday afternoon as the Bulldogs finished 13th overall in the event hosted by UTSA held at Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the event with a total team score of 922 (304-312-306).
Louisiana Tech was led by both Max Kettler (73-76-77) and Ryan Alford (73-77-76) after they each shot a three-round total of 226, finishing 10-over-par through 54 holes.
