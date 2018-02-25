› Home ›
Ruston’s Cordaro, LSUA fall in NAIA title game
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:42am
Leader Sports Service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 14 LSU-Alexandria men’s basketball team fought back from a 13-point second half deficit to take the lead late in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Div. I Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament, but eventually the game was forced into overtime where the Generals hopes were crushed at the horn by a 3-pointer in an 83-80 loss to the No. 19 Graceland Yellowjackets in Tuesday night’s championship game at Municipal Arena.
