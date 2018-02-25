› Home ›
Lady Bearcats blast past Pineville, 11-5
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:41am
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School senior Addison Pullen ignited at the plate Tuesday to help lead the Lady Bearcats to a 11-5 District 2-5A win over Pineville.
Pullen batted in runs on a home run in the first inning to plate three runs, a sacrifice fly in the second to score another, and a solo home run in the sixth.
Ruston notched four runs in the sixth inning. Pullen and Amauri Keys all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Harlie Robinson was on the mound for Ruston Lady Bearcats Varsity. She allowed eight hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out four.
