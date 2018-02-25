› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs rally to down Demons
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 11:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Trailing 3-0 entering the fifth inning, the Louisiana Tech baseball team scored six unanswered runs, capped off by a Chris Clayton three-run blast in the top of the eighth, en route to a 6-3 road triumph over the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday evening from Brown-Stroud Field.
“I’m most proud of our team for not panicking tonight,” said Tech coach Lane Burroughs. “We’re on the road in a midweek game after an emotional weekend, and I thought our guys hung with it, battled and competed and found a way to get this win.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos