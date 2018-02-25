BUDDY'S BLOG

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:19pm
Kyle Williams confides in good friend Andrew Whitworth
O. K. Davis
Just to make sure his heart and priorities were in in the proper order, Kyle Williams turned to a longtime friend about the matter of playing yet another season in the NFL.
Who better than Andrew Whitworth could Williams speak man-to-man about suiting up for the 13th time in a Buffalo Bills’ uniform (jersey number 95)?
Williams recently signed a one-year, $6 million extension with the only franchise he’s played for since being a fifth-round, so called “longshot” draftee from LSU in 2006.
