Middle school golf tourney held at Ruston Country Club
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:15pm
T. Scott Boatright
Ouachita Christian School won the Boy’s A Team title while Cedar Creek School placed fourth and Ruston Junior High School placed sixth at the 2018 Front 9 Northeast Louisiana Middle School Tournament played Monday at Ruston Country Club.
Cedar Creek’s Grant Madden placed fifth individually at 16-over par while the Cougars’ Hayden McClushy finished ninth at 23-over.
Ruston Junior High’s Thomas Rogers tied for 11th in Boys A Team action at 25-over par while John Maxwell finished 16th overall at 34-over par for the Bearkittens.
