Diamond ’Dogs Skelton honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:14pm
LA Tech to play at NSU tonight
Leader Sports Service
Photo Courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Lousiana Tech senior shortstop Dalton Skelton (batting is the Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week.

IRVING, Texas — For the third straight week, the Louisiana Tech baseball team earned recognition from Conference USA, as Dalton Skelton was named Co-Hitter of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

Skelton becomes the first Bulldog hitter to earn a 2018 league honor, as Matt Miller and Logan Robbins were each named C-USA Pitcher of the Week, respectively.

