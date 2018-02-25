› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs Skelton honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:14pm
IRVING, Texas — For the third straight week, the Louisiana Tech baseball team earned recognition from Conference USA, as Dalton Skelton was named Co-Hitter of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
Skelton becomes the first Bulldog hitter to earn a 2018 league honor, as Matt Miller and Logan Robbins were each named C-USA Pitcher of the Week, respectively.
