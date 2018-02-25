› Home ›
Ramirez SWAC Hitter of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/20/2018 - 12:12pm
Grambling State sophomore Rafael Ramirez III has been selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week for a second time this season after batting .529, with an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of 1.471 in five games.
