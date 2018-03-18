› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs cook up sweep over Rice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/18/2018 - 1:12am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team secured a 6-4 win in game one, and a 7-3 triumph in game two in a Saturday doubleheader over the Rice Owls. The Bulldogs clinched a series sweep with the pair of victories in front of a crowd of 2,006 from J.C. Love Field.
Tech (15-6, 3-0 C-USA) combined for 25 hits and 13 runs in Saturday’s sweep, while holding the Owls (9-13, 0-3 C-USA) to 13 combined hits and seven runs.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos