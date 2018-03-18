  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Women bounced by Baylor

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/18/2018 - 1:04am
in
021318 GSUW Murray.jpg
Leader file photo - It was a tough game to watch for Grambling State coach Freddie Murray, left, who saw his Lady Tigers outgunned Friday night in a NCAA Women’s Tournament first-round game at Baylor.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox entered Baylor last season as the nation’s top recruit, then had to scratch and claw for playing time on a deep team as a freshman.

It’s a much thinner Lady Bear roster this season, clearing the way for the 6-foot-4 Cox to form a duo with 6-7 All-American Kalani Brown that’s difficult for any team in the nation to handle -- but particularly one as undersized as Grambling State.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share