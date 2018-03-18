› Home ›
G-Women bounced by Baylor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/18/2018 - 1:04am
in
WACO, Texas (AP) — Lauren Cox entered Baylor last season as the nation’s top recruit, then had to scratch and claw for playing time on a deep team as a freshman.
It’s a much thinner Lady Bear roster this season, clearing the way for the 6-foot-4 Cox to form a duo with 6-7 All-American Kalani Brown that’s difficult for any team in the nation to handle -- but particularly one as undersized as Grambling State.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos