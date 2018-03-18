  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU baseball takes series over Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/18/2018 - 12:13am
in
Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University baseball team split a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) doubleheader on Saturday as the Tigers outlasted Southern in the opener, 19-18 in 10 innings, but dropped the nightcap, 13-2 in eight innings at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Grambling still managed to take the weekend series after defeating the Jaguars on Friday.

Game 2

In the opener, it was a wild affair between the two rivals as each team plated five runs in the opening inning.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share