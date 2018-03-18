› Home ›
GSU baseball takes series over Southern
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University baseball team split a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) doubleheader on Saturday as the Tigers outlasted Southern in the opener, 19-18 in 10 innings, but dropped the nightcap, 13-2 in eight innings at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Grambling still managed to take the weekend series after defeating the Jaguars on Friday.
Game 2
In the opener, it was a wild affair between the two rivals as each team plated five runs in the opening inning.
