Lady Techsters sweep pair from FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/17/2018 - 9:35pm
Leader Sports Service
Krystal De La Cruz and Preslee Gallaway tossed complete-game gems and freshman Sloane Stewartson hit home runs in both games leading Louisiana Tech to a Conference USA doubleheader sweep over Florida International Saturday afternoon at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
With the wins Tech (15-13, 4-1 C-USA) has now won three straight against FIU (14-18, 1-4), including last year’s 1-0 victory in the C-USA Championship game in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The two teams will complete the three-game series starting at noon today.
Game 1: LA Tech 7, FIU 1
