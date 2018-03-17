  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters sweep pair from FIU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/17/2018 - 9:35pm
Leader Sports Service
031818 Tech Gallaway.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Preslee Gallaway pitched a complete-game shutout Saturday to lead Louisiana Tech to a 6-0 win over Florida International in game two of a doubleheader swept by the Techsters.

Krystal De La Cruz and Preslee Gallaway tossed complete-game gems and freshman Sloane Stewartson hit home runs in both games leading Louisiana Tech to a Conference USA doubleheader sweep over Florida International Saturday afternoon at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

With the wins Tech (15-13, 4-1 C-USA) has now won three straight against FIU (14-18, 1-4), including last year’s 1-0 victory in the C-USA Championship game in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The two teams will complete the three-game series starting at noon today.

Game 1: LA Tech 7, FIU 1

