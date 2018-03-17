› Home ›
Turkey time right around the corner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/17/2018 - 7:51pm
Glynn Harris
You can tell it’s almost here. Yellow pine pollen is starting to coat our vehicles and everything else exposed with fine yellow powder. I haven’t seen one yet but I’m betting somebody is already seeing purple martins. Crimson clover is showing up along roadsides. That special time of year is knocking on our door. Springtime; how we love it.
