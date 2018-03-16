  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs to open Conference USA play

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/16/2018 - 1:34pm
Leader Sports Service
031618 Tech Skelton.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech shortstop Dalton Skelton enters the weekend on a 10-game hitting streak.

With 18 games in the books, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will prepare to open its 2018 Conference USA season at home at 6 p.m. today against the Rice Owls.

Tech (12-6) is coming off a tough midweek loss in extra innings at Little Rock on Tuesday. Before that, the Bulldogs had won five straight contests, their longest such streak of the season. Despite the midweek falter, Tech has won seven of its nine games played in March, and is a perfect 4-0 at J.C. Love Field this month. For the season, Tech owns a 7-2 record in Ruston.

