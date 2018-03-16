  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
BU’s Mulkey excited to face Grambling

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/16/2018 - 1:33pm
in
O. K. Davis

When Baylor University plays host to Grambling State University at 6:30 p.m. today it won’t be simply another opening round contest in the NCAA’s women’s hoops’ tournament.

For Lady Bears’ Head Coach Kim Mulkey, it will be a time of reflecting back on her strong connections to Lincoln Parish and her familiarity with Grambling and its Athletic tradition.

“I love it! Brings back lots of memories of where i spent 19 years of my life,” said the former Louisiana Tech University Lady Techsters’ backcourt wizard.

