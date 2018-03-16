  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters tumble in WNIT

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/16/2018 - 1:31pm
Late 12-3 run propels Missouri State to first-round victory
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Communications - Louisiana Tech senior Alexus Malone (34) scored 24 points and pulled down a career high 18 rebounds Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Techsters fell to Missouri State in first round action of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Alexus Malone scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Missouri State defeated Louisiana Tech 63-59 Thursday night in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Lady Techsters’ lone senior played like she didn’t want her collegiate career to end, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a second half that saw Tech (19-12) recover from a nine-point deficit and take a 56-51 lead with less than four minutes to play.

