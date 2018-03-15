  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU baseball completes sweep of Alcorn State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:18pm
in
Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — For the second night in a row, the Grambling State University baseball team jumped out to a big lead, but unlike Tuesday night’s affair, the Tigers held off the late charge by Alcorn State in picking up an 8-7 victory on Wednesday evening at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Grambling State (10-8) plated five runs on three hits in the bottom of the first to stake out an early lead.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share