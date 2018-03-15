› Home ›
GSU baseball completes sweep of Alcorn State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:18pm
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — For the second night in a row, the Grambling State University baseball team jumped out to a big lead, but unlike Tuesday night’s affair, the Tigers held off the late charge by Alcorn State in picking up an 8-7 victory on Wednesday evening at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.
Grambling State (10-8) plated five runs on three hits in the bottom of the first to stake out an early lead.
