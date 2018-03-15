› Home ›
Lady Techsters ready to battle Bears
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:17pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will host its first national postseason tournament in almost a decade when the Lady Techsters welcome Missouri State to the Thomas Assembly Center at 6:30 tonight for the first round of the WNIT.
Tickets are on sale in the LA Tech Ticket Office and can be purchased by calling 257-3631, emailing TechTickets@latech.edu, logging onto LATechSports.com/tickets or coming by the office located in the Thomas Assembly Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for young (ages 4-17) while Louisiana Tech students get in free with their University ID.
