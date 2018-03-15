› Home ›
Tech golfers turn in strong finish at Spring Break Challenge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:06pm
in
Leader Sports Service
IRVING, Texas — The Louisiana Tech golf team wrapped up the third and final round of the 2018 ORU/SFA Spring Break Challenge on Wednesday afternoon with its best round of the week as the Bulldogs finished 11th overall in the event held at TPC Four Seasons.
Once again, the Bulldogs showed improvement in each round of the three-day tournament as they wrapped up the event with a total team score of 908 (310-304-294). Louisiana Tech was led by Peyton Coursey for the second straight tournament after the freshman shot a three-round total of 227 (76-76-75), shooting 14-over on the week.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos