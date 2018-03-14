BUDDY’s BLOG

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:43am
Willis Reed model of consistency as NBA legend
O. K. Davis
As the sports world revolves, here are some names and their achievements to ponder:
• Former Grambling State University All-American Willis Reed is one of the NBA’s living legends and an icon among New York Knick fans.
The Bernice native earned such a reputation partly because of incredible consistency during his 12-year career.
Reed averaged double figures in points in each of his seasons to close out at 18,7 and pulled in an average of 12.9 rebounds per contest.
