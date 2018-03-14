  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Kyle Williams returning to Bills

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:41am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Former Ruston High School and LSU standout Kyle Williams (95) signed a one-year contract Tuesday that will have him return to the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line for a 13th season.

After playing in his first NFL playoff game ever last season, former Ruston High School and LSU standout Kyle Williams has decided now is not the time to retire.

Williams signed a one-year deal worth $6 million, with $5 million guaranteed, Tuesday that will bring him back for a 13th season with the Buffalo Bills.

The door was clearly open for Williams’ return after the Bills expressed a desire to re-sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle as recently as the NFL combine earlier this month

