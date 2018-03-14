› Home ›
Kyle Williams returning to Bills
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:41am
in
T. Scott Boatright
After playing in his first NFL playoff game ever last season, former Ruston High School and LSU standout Kyle Williams has decided now is not the time to retire.
Williams signed a one-year deal worth $6 million, with $5 million guaranteed, Tuesday that will bring him back for a 13th season with the Buffalo Bills.
The door was clearly open for Williams’ return after the Bills expressed a desire to re-sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle as recently as the NFL combine earlier this month
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos