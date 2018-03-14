› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs downed at Little Rock
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Louisiana Tech baseball team dropped a 2-1 decision to the Little Rock Trojans in 12 innings on Tuesday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field.
In the bottom of the 12th inning, Little Rock’s (9-8) Troy Alexander notched a leadoff double down the right field line, off Tech reliever Kent Hasler (0-2). The following batter, Kale Emshoff drove a walk-off single into right field, scoring Alexander and ending the game.
