Cauley leaving RHS volleyball

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/13/2018 - 11:55am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Ruston High School volleyball coach Amanda Cauley has decided to move on from the time in order to spend more time with her children.

Four years after creating Ruston High School’s volleyball team, head coach Amanda Cauley has decided to move on from that role in order to spend more time with her three daughters.

“It’s a tough choice, but this is something that has been on my mind for a while now,” said Cauley, a former Louisiana Tech volleyball standout. “I remember my mom being at pretty much every athletic event I competed in, even if she says different, and that’s the kind of mom I want to be for my daughters.”

