G-Women to tip off NCAA tourney at Baylor

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/13/2018 - 11:53am
Leader Sports Service

GRAMBLING — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Grambling State University women’s basketball will party like its 1999 as the Lady Tigers were selected a 15-seed in the Lexington Regional and will meet second-seed Baylor on Friday in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Grambling State and Baylor will meet at 6:30 p.m. at The Ferrell Center on Friday in the opening round of the Lexington Regional, hosted by Baylor.

