Lady Techsters to host Missouri State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/13/2018 - 11:51am
LA Tech receives WNIT berth for second consecutive season
T. Scott Boatright
The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team will do a little postseason dancing for a second straight season after being named to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament’s field of 64 on Monday night.
Tech will host Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas Assembly Center. The game will be Tech’s third WNIT appearance as the Lady Techsters participated in 2009 and 2017. Tech has a 1-2 record in WNIT games after last year’s first round overtime loss at Southern Methodist.
