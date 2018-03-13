  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters to host Missouri State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/13/2018 - 11:51am
LA Tech receives WNIT berth for second consecutive season
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Head coach Brooke Stoher and her Lady Techsters will play host to Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Women’s National Invitational Tournament first-round contest at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team will do a little postseason dancing for a second straight season after being named to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament’s field of 64 on Monday night.

Tech will host Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas Assembly Center. The game will be Tech’s third WNIT appearance as the Lady Techsters participated in 2009 and 2017. Tech has a 1-2 record in WNIT games after last year’s first round overtime loss at Southern Methodist.

