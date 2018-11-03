› Home ›
G-Women punch ticket to NCAA tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/11/2018 - 1:09am
HOUSTON (AP) — A 19-year title drought is over as the No. 3 seed Grambling State Lady Tigers defeated top-seeded Southern Jaguars 72-68 to win the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Tournament berth that goes with it Saturday afternoon in Delmar Fieldhouse.
Shakyla Hill had 27 points and the third-seeded Tigers had two critical steals in the final minute to defeat top-seeded Southern 72-68 on Saturday to make the NCAAs for the first time in 19 years.
