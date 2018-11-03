  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

G-Women punch ticket to NCAA tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/11/2018 - 1:09am
in
112016 GSUW Hill C.jpg
Grambling’s Shakyla Hill (5) led the way with 27 points in Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conferencce Championship Tournament win over Southern.

HOUSTON (AP) — A 19-year title drought is over as the No. 3 seed Grambling State Lady Tigers defeated top-seeded Southern Jaguars 72-68 to win the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Tournament berth that goes with it Saturday afternoon in Delmar Fieldhouse.

Shakyla Hill had 27 points and the third-seeded Tigers had two critical steals in the final minute to defeat top-seeded Southern 72-68 on Saturday to make the NCAAs for the first time in 19 years.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share