Bulldogs bring on Gamble as linebackers coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/11/2018 - 1:08am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz has announced the newest addition to the coaching staff after welcoming Brian Gamble as the Bulldogs’ new linebackers coach.
Gamble comes to Louisiana Tech after spending the last 10 seasons as a member of the coaching staff at Incarnate Word. Gamble joined the UIW staff in August of 2008 as the defensive line coach and was later promoted to defensive coordinator for the Cardinals in 2012.
