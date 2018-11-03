› Home ›
Grambing baseball secures series win over UAPB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/11/2018 - 1:04am
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — D’Quan Matthews had three hits and scored one run as the Grambling State University baseball team took a Southwestern Athletic Conference series win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff with a 5-3 victory on Saturday at Torii Hunter Complex.
The Tigers (8-8 overall, 4-2 SWAC) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Richard Ortiz drove in Matthews with a base hit to center. Arkansas-Pine Bluff answered in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 1.
Grambling State picked up one run in the second and used a two-run third to grab a 4-1 lead.
