Tigers kings of Class B

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/11/2018 - 12:06am
Simsboro captures first state title since 1975
T. Scott Boatright
Top photo: The Simsboro High School boys basketball team, coaching staff and administration show off the championship trophy earned in a win over Zwolle in the Class B title game Saturday morning. Bottom photo: Simsboro’s Kalep Crane (20) fires up a shot during the win over Zwolle.

LAKE CHARLES — It took 43 years, but the Simsboro High School Tigers finally kicked down the door Saturday morning at Burton Coliseum.

Postseason success has become the norm for the Tigers in recent years.
But championship seasons haven’t.

At least not until Saturday, when the Tigers roared past Zwolle 67-51 to earn the Class B boys state basketball championship. It’s Simsboro’s first state championship since 1975 when the Tigers took the Class C title.

