› Home ›
Getting a case of the flu can really bug you
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/11/2018 - 12:03am
in
O. K. Davis
When I see the next “Entering Hospital Zone” sign, I am going in the opposite direction.
Hospitals have been my second “home” in the past year or so.
According to retired Daily Leader Publisher Rick Hohlt, — he has graciously accompanied me each time — I’ve been in a hospital five times in the past five years.
Now, with so many appearances, I barely need to show the white wrist band that identifies each patient (day of birth, full name).
“Oh, you again,” quipped one receptionist when she saw me on my most recent foray to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos