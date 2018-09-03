  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs defeated

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/09/2018 - 2:12pm
in
Tech falls to ODU
Leader Sports Service
030918 Tech Jean C.jpg
Photo courtesy Tech Media Relations - Louisiana Tech’s Derrick Jean fires up a shot during Thursday’s loss to Old Dominion in Conference USA quarterfinals action.

FRISCO, Texas — Louisiana Tech left everything they had on the court late Thursday night.
And then some.

The game came down to the very end, but the Bulldogs were not able to pull off their second upset of the tournament, falling 62-58 to Old Dominion in the C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals at The Star.

No. 10 seed LA Tech (17-16) was determined not to let No. 2 seed ODU (25-6) do what they did to them in Ruston a month ago — that was when the Monarchs had as much as a 25-point lead and ended up putting 82 on the scoreboard with a 13-point victory to boot.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share