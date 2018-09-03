› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs defeated
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 03/09/2018 - 2:12pm
in
Tech falls to ODU
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — Louisiana Tech left everything they had on the court late Thursday night.
And then some.
The game came down to the very end, but the Bulldogs were not able to pull off their second upset of the tournament, falling 62-58 to Old Dominion in the C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals at The Star.
No. 10 seed LA Tech (17-16) was determined not to let No. 2 seed ODU (25-6) do what they did to them in Ruston a month ago — that was when the Monarchs had as much as a 25-point lead and ended up putting 82 on the scoreboard with a 13-point victory to boot.
