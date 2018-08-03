› Home ›
Techsters set for quarterfinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/08/2018 - 11:55am
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — The first day of the 2018 Conference USA basketball tournament turned out to be a day for the Texas teams as Rice, UTEP, UTSA and North Texas all prevailed on the women’s side of the bracket in games play at The Ford Center at the Star.
The No. 3 seeded Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters sat in the stands and watched as the No. 11 seed North Texas Mean Green pulled the biggest upset of the first day with a 58-55 victory over No. 6 seed Charlotte.
