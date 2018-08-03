› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down Mean Green
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/08/2018 - 11:54am
Louisiana Tech advances to Conference USA quarterfinals
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — When Louisiana Tech defends at a high level, the numbers say the Bulldogs almost always win.
This time the odds play in the Bulldogs; favor as they were able to end a four-game losing streak and keep their season alive at the same time by playing gritty defense and grinding out a 68-62 victory over North Texas late Wednesday night to advance to the C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals at The Star.
