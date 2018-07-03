› Home ›
RHS looking for new offensive coodinator
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:56am
Andy Robinson to become head coach at St. Frederick
T. Scott Boatright
For a second straight year, Ruston High School head football coach Jerrod Baugh is in search of a new coordinator.
That comes after Tuesday’s news that RHS offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andy Robinson will be officially be introduced on Thursday as the new head coach for Monroe’s St. Frederick football program.
Robinson, a former quarterback/tight end for Louisiana Tech, joined the Bearcats last year as offensive coordinator after serving eight seasons, including three as offensive coordinator, at Ouachita Parish High School.
