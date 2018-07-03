› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs defeat G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:54am
Follis picks up win for Tech
Leader Sports Service
Tyler Follis went six strong innings, allowing no runs, while scattering 3 hits, and striking out a career-high eight, while the Tech offense struck for six runs in the final three innings, en route to an 8-0 win over the visiting Grambling State Tigers Tuesday night from J.C. Love Field.
