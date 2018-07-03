  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU women advance

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:52am
T. Scott Boatright

GRAMBLING — Jazmin Boyd provided a fourth-quarter spark with seven straight points to give Grambling State the lead for good as the Lady Tigers picked up an 80-71 victory against Alcorn State in the 2018 Toyota Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinal game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly on Tuesday night.

