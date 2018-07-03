› Home ›
GSU women advance
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:52am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Jazmin Boyd provided a fourth-quarter spark with seven straight points to give Grambling State the lead for good as the Lady Tigers picked up an 80-71 victory against Alcorn State in the 2018 Toyota Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinal game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly on Tuesday night.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos